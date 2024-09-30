What to watch this October: ‘The Diplomat’, ’Call Me Bae, ‘Shrinking’

As we move into October, there is another stellar lineup of new titles to stream. The lineup continues to impress and Hollywood stars look set to dominate the small screen.

Care Blanchett is set to feature in a new thriller on Apple TV+ while Harrison Ford will be seen in a new season of ‘Shrinking’.

Keri Russell and Rupert Sewell return in a new season of espionage show, ‘The Diplomat’, and Bollywood’s Ananya Panday stars in a new comedy ‘Call me Bae’, on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Disclaimer’: Apple TV+

Cate Blanchett stars in this gripping psychological thriller along with Kevin Kline and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Renée Knight, acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) has built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships.

The series is set to stream on October 11.

‘Call Me Bae’: Amazon Prime Video

Ananya Panday stars in this comedy where she is downsized from heiress to hustler.

When hard times befall her, ‘Bae’ discovers her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street-smart style. Refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai and her better self while breaking news.

The series is streaming now.

‘The Diplomat’- Season 2: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Keri Russell reprises her role as a slick, seasoned diplomat (Kate Wyler) in a new season of this high-stakes thriller.

In the last minutes of the Season 1 finale, Kate finds out that it was none other than British prime minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) who planned the explosion of the British aircraft carrier in the series pilot.

As if things couldn’t get worse, the finale ends with a second explosion – possibly leaving her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh) and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) dead.

The season is set to begin streaming on October 31.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’: theatres across Pakistan

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in this reprisal of Batman’s Joker.

Arthur Fleck is institutionalised at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

The film will begin playing in theatres across Pakistan on October 4.

‘Shrinking’ - Season 2: Apple TV+

Harrison Ford returns in a new season of this comedy with Jason Segal.

Segal plays a grieving therapist (Jimmy) who begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Jimmy has lost his wife and wants to try a new approach to his loss, but it is unclear how this will help others.

The new season is streaming now.

‘Doctor Odyssey’: Apple TV+

Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson star in this medical drama aboard a cruise ship.

Jackson stars as Max as him and his medical team navigate unique medical crises, miles away from shore.

The series is streaming now on Apple TV+

‘Outer Banks’ - Season 4: Netflix

Last we saw of the Pogues in the Season 3 finale,18 months had passed since they found the gold in El Dorado.

Fast forward to present day, they are now hot on the trail of Blackbeard’s treasure with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels.

The tight group of friends are forced to question their past, present, and future — who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

The new season begins streaming on October 10.