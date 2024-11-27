What to watch this December: ‘No Good Deed’, ‘Black Doves’, ‘Nutcrackers’

As winter and with it the merry season finally arrives, a slew of new programming is also set to debut across various platforms.

Aside from the usual collection of feel-good Christmas movies, there are plenty thriller and dramas also set to debut.

Keira Knightley features in a new Netflix spy thriller, while Jude Law plays a mysterious individual in a new Star Wars spin-off on Disney+.

Veteran television stars Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano will be seen in a new series on Netflix, while Lindsay Lohan and Ben Stiller return in two new Christmas-themed films.

‘Black Doves’: Netflix

Keira Knightley plays a spy in this new thriller, who is married to the British Minister of Defence but is also spying on him for a mercenary information-gathering organisation called Black Doves. When her lover is murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth and vengeance.

The new series debuts on December 5.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’: Disney+

Jude Law stars as a mysterious maybe-Jedi in this latest Star Wars spin-off.

The adventure tells the story of four children lost in another galaxy trying to find their way home, as they stumble across a mysterious hole in the ground and go tumbling to a different dimension.

The new film debuts on December 3.

‘Carry-On’: Netflix

An airport security officer races to outsmart a mysterious traveler forcing him to let a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

The film will begin streaming on December 13.

‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’: Netflix

Following an unsolved diamond robbery, a tenacious cop’s pursuit of his key suspect turns into an obsession, until they finally face each other – years later – to confront the truth.

The film begins streaming on November 29.

‘One-Hundred Years of Solitude’: Netflix

A classic retelling of Gabriel Garcia Márquez’s seminal work is set to make its way to the small screen next month.

The author had always refused to allow his 1967 novel, ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ – a masterwork of magical realism – to be made into a film. He believed that no movie could contain its extravagant narrative, following seven generations of the Buendía family in the fictional Colombian village of Macondo.

Garcia Márquez died in 2014, and his two sons agreed to this miniseries, on the premise that a long form would give the story space to do it justice, and on the condition that it be shot in Colombia in Spanish.

The series is set to debut on December 11.

‘No Good Deed’: Netflix

Sitcom veterans Lisa Kudrow (‘Friends’) and Ray Romano (‘Everybody Loves Raymond’) star in this new real estate series.

Paul and Lydia Morgan are a cash-strapped, empty-nest couple who put their enviable 1920s-era house on the market. Frenzied potential buyers flock to Los Angeles to compete for it, but there’s a catch.

There is a creepy secret in the house’s past (we don’t immediately know what) that the sellers have to grapple with and the buyers would be lucky to find out.

‘No Good Deed’ premieres on December 12.

‘Our Little Secret’: Netflix’

Lindsay Lohan returns to the small screen for this Christmas comedy about a woman who spends Christmas with her new boyfriend’s family, only to realize that her ex-boyfriend who proposed to her a decade ago, is also spending Christmas there.

The film begins streaming on November 27.

‘Nutcrackers’: Hulu

Ben Stiller stars in this new Christmas comedy – his first lead starring role in six years.

He plays a workaholic who has to unexpectedly travel to rural Ohio to look after his recently-orphaned nephews, before they are handed over to foster care.

The film is set to stream on November 29.