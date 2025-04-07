AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
307 illegal Afghans deported from Sindh: Sharjeel

Press Release Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

KARACHI: A total of 307 individuals were deported from the Amin House Transit Camp between April 1 and 6, 2025, as part of a crackdown on illegal Afghan immigrants by the Sindh government, said Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon.

He said initially, a list of 313 individuals was prepared; however, following verification, 307 were repatriated to Afghanistan after the completion of legal formalities. He said that those deported included 79 children, 37 women, and 191 men.

He explained that the Afghan nationals were being deported due to their illegal residence in the country. He emphasised that the campaign to deport illegal immigrants will continue, adding that international laws and regulations are being strictly followed in this process.

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is taking lawful measures while upholding humanitarian values. He added that the government’s campaign will continue to ensure effective action against illegal immigrants.

