AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-07

BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

PPI Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

QUETTA: Sajid Tareen Advocate, the central vice president of the Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), has announced a complete shutdown strike across Balochistan on Monday. This is in response to the siege of the ongoing sit-in camp in Quetta, which demands the release of Dr. Mehr and other detainees as called for by the Baloch Solidarity Committee.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, Sajid Tareen stated that the BNP-M’s protest sit-in has been ongoing for the past nine days. He further added that the protest long march has been labelled as a march of “honour” and “sanctity.”

He elaborated that the party, under the leadership of Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, initiated a long march from Wadh to Quetta. However, the government created obstacles and did not allow the participants to reach Quetta, forcing them to stage a sit-in in the Lakpas area of Mastung.

B’stan govt offers BNP-M alternate route for march

Sajid Tareen further stated that the people of Balochistan have been imposed with leaders who are unaware of the public’s hardships. Protests continue across Balochistan against the arrests of Dr. Mehrang Baloch, Bibo Baloch, and other women. He also accused the rulers of fuelling hatred.

On this occasion, BNP Mengal’s central leader Agha Hassan Baloch, Democratic National Party’s provincial information secretary Mir Shams Kurd, Awami National Party’s central leader Abdul Rashid Nasir, and others were also present.

BNP M shutdown strike

Comments

200 characters

BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Section 122 (5) and Section 122 (5A): ATIR explains scope of amendment procedure

307 illegal Afghans deported from Sindh: Sharjeel

MoU inked with China to increase cotton production

Online business integration, other matters: FBR failed to defend case before FTO

Mengal now faces prospect of arrest

Read more stories