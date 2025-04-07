BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

QUETTA: Sajid Tareen Advocate, the central vice president of the Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), has announced a complete shutdown strike across Balochistan on Monday. This is in response to the siege of the ongoing sit-in camp in Quetta, which demands the release of Dr. Mehr and other detainees as called for by the Baloch Solidarity Committee.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, Sajid Tareen stated that the BNP-M’s protest sit-in has been ongoing for the past nine days. He further added that the protest long march has been labelled as a march of “honour” and “sanctity.”

He elaborated that the party, under the leadership of Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, initiated a long march from Wadh to Quetta. However, the government created obstacles and did not allow the participants to reach Quetta, forcing them to stage a sit-in in the Lakpas area of Mastung.

Sajid Tareen further stated that the people of Balochistan have been imposed with leaders who are unaware of the public’s hardships. Protests continue across Balochistan against the arrests of Dr. Mehrang Baloch, Bibo Baloch, and other women. He also accused the rulers of fuelling hatred.

On this occasion, BNP Mengal’s central leader Agha Hassan Baloch, Democratic National Party’s provincial information secretary Mir Shams Kurd, Awami National Party’s central leader Abdul Rashid Nasir, and others were also present.