Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

ISLAMABAD: Security Forces have thwarted terrorists infiltration bid from Afghanistan border and killed eight terrorists after an intense exchange of fire.

According to a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Sunday, on night 5/6 April, movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

The troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan Army for foiling infiltration bid of terrorists from Pak-Afghan border.

The entire nation is thankful to the Army for vigilance and protection of the motherland, the president said in a statement issued by the President House Press Wing. He also lauded the security forces for killing eight terrorists during the operation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif in a statement said that the sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism will never go in vain. He expressed the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country. The president and the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the safety and security of the country.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has lauded security forces for foiling terrorist design in KP. Interior Minister also lauded the sacrifices of the forces who were leading troops from the front.

