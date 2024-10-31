What to watch this November: ‘Landman’, Gladiator II’

As the weather begins to become crisper and Halloween comes to an end, there is no denying that the festive season is now just around the corner.

As the seasonal calendar begins to fill up, streamers are beginning to release Christmas movies and titles, along with a new line-up of regular programming.

Demi Moore joins Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton in a new drama about oil billionaires on Paramount+, while Ted Danson will be seen on the small screen in a new comedy series on Netflix.

‘A Man on the Inside’: Netflix

Veteran Hollywood actor Ted Danson will be seen on the small screen as a retired professor who gets a new lease on life.

He is hired to become an assistant to a private investigator and go undercover at a retirement home in San Francisco where much mayhem and comedy ensues.

The new series will begin streaming on November 21.

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’: Netflix

Hollywood’s Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen and Andy Garcia will be seen in this 2023 film which sees the original book club pals setting off for Italy.

The film will begin streaming on November 12.

‘Bad Sisters’ - Season 2: Apple TV+

In the second season of this dark comedy, the five Garvey sisters can’t avoid more fallout from the past, when Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) killed her abusive husband, and her siblings helped cover it up.

This season, new cast additions include a nosy neighbour and a young detective who has had her suspicions about the Garveys. The plot often hinges on being able to escape the authorities leaving much to be anticipated.

The new season premieres on November 13.

‘Cross’: Amazon Prime Video

This crime series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels features Aldis Hodge, who stars as Cross, a police detective and forensic psychologist in Washington DC, on the trail of a serial killer.

John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), his best friend and partner on the force, is by his side as the widowed Cross grapples with the psychological fallout from his job while raising two small children.

This new series premieres on November 14.

‘Landman’: Paramount+

Demi Moore stars in this new drama set against the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, in a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.

Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company, and Jon Hamm as Monty Miller, an oil baron.

The men and their families have history and the series takes us through the lives of oil billionaires as they reshape geopolitics, economy and climate.

The new series debuts on November 17.

‘The Empress’ - Season 2: Netflix

This royal Viennese court series returns next month with a fresh season, following the tale of Elisabeth as she fights for the future of the empire – and for her own – in the face of political crises and age-old traditions.

The new season begins on November 22.

‘Gladiator II’: Theatres across Pakistan

The epic tale returns in a new movie starring Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius –the legendary Maximus’s son – is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.

The film will debut on November 15.

‘Red One’: Theatres across Pakistan

Dwayne Johnson stars in this lighthearted Christmas comedy with Lucy Liu following Santa Claus’s (code name: Red One) kidnapping.

The North Pole’s Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

The film will open in theatres across Pakistan on November 8.