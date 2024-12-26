AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Speaker discusses 8-month Punjab Assembly’s performance

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2024 06:11am

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, while discussing the past eight months of the Assembly’s performance with the media, highlighted key aspects of its achievements. He stated that it is the right of the public and media to assess the Assembly’s performance, as he cannot commend himself. “Our aim has been to allow the government to perform its role and to provide the opposition with a fair opportunity to voice their stance,” he added.

The Speaker termed the amendments to the Rules of Procedure a significant milestone, emphasizing that these amendments were unanimously passed. “These changes are a crucial step toward strengthening the Assembly and empowering the people,” he remarked. He further highlighted that these reforms promote the principles of parliamentary strength and public representation.

Reflecting on eight months of legislation, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan shared that the Assembly passed 12 important laws during this period. “These laws will have profound impacts on society, the legal framework, and public welfare,” he said. “Even if my personal opinion differs, I prioritized the majority’s opinion to legislate for the welfare of the people,” he explained.

The Speaker addressed the issues faced by residents of Punjab’s border areas in detail and announced the formation of a special caucus to ensure the restoration of their fundamental rights. He highlighted that residents of these areas are not even allowed to cut down a tree from their land, which is a grave violation of their rights. He assured prompt resolution of these issues.

Touching upon social issues, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the Assembly’s focus on child protection, women’s rights, and equality. He encouraged private members to form caucuses on various subjects and actively participate in legislation.

Highlighting the importance of dialogue, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated, “Politics should be based on the significance of words and mutual communication. Without dialogue, the concept of politics is unimaginable.” He urged peaceful solutions to conflicts through constructive discussions.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan concluded by reiterating the Assembly’s commitment to prioritizing public welfare and ensuring this remains the guiding principle in all future endeavours.

