AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-26

Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day: Security beefed up in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2024 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: The security of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawapindi remained on high alert on the eve of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Over 1,500 personnel of Islamabad police and 5,500 of Rawalpindi police were deployed at Churches and other sensitive areas aimed at ensuring peace. The 1,500 personnel were deployed for guarding 245 churches as well as special deployment had been made at sensitive Churches.

The city police conducted regular patrolling in the nearby areas of churches whole day and conducted checking. As a part of security plan, the capital has also conducted strict checking at all entry and exit points.

Police and volunteers were conducting checking of people before entering into churches.

The senior and supervisory officers kept close connect and coordination with churches management to ensure strict security.

The city police conducted monitoring of safe city cameras.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) also made special deployed in the nearby areas of churches and ensured smooth flow of traffic.

Rawalpindi police deployed over 5,500 police personnel and over 600 traffic wardens at Churches as well as other areas.

Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and police mobiles were patrolling in different areas to avert any untoward incident. Police conducted full body search of all citizens visiting churches.

A special ceremony was held at the Islamabad police line headquarters to celebrate Christmas for the Christian community serving in city police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Muhammad Tariq and other senior police officers, along with staff members from the Christian community attended the ceremony.

The DIG, congratulated the Christian officers and officials on this occasion and distributed bouquets and gifts among all Christian staff members. DIG Muhammad Tariq said that Christmas is a festival of love, brotherhood, and service to humanity.

He expressed pride in the Christian staff, acknowledging their outstanding contributions in various fields towards the service of the country and the nation. He further emphasised that every citizen in Pakistan, regardless of their ethnicity, race, or religion, enjoys equal rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Christmas Christmas celebrations Quaid e Azam Day security on high alert twin cities Churches security

Comments

200 characters

Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day: Security beefed up in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories