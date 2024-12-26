Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day: Security beefed up in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The security of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawapindi remained on high alert on the eve of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Over 1,500 personnel of Islamabad police and 5,500 of Rawalpindi police were deployed at Churches and other sensitive areas aimed at ensuring peace. The 1,500 personnel were deployed for guarding 245 churches as well as special deployment had been made at sensitive Churches.

The city police conducted regular patrolling in the nearby areas of churches whole day and conducted checking. As a part of security plan, the capital has also conducted strict checking at all entry and exit points.

Police and volunteers were conducting checking of people before entering into churches.

The senior and supervisory officers kept close connect and coordination with churches management to ensure strict security.

The city police conducted monitoring of safe city cameras.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) also made special deployed in the nearby areas of churches and ensured smooth flow of traffic.

Rawalpindi police deployed over 5,500 police personnel and over 600 traffic wardens at Churches as well as other areas.

Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and police mobiles were patrolling in different areas to avert any untoward incident. Police conducted full body search of all citizens visiting churches.

A special ceremony was held at the Islamabad police line headquarters to celebrate Christmas for the Christian community serving in city police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Muhammad Tariq and other senior police officers, along with staff members from the Christian community attended the ceremony.

The DIG, congratulated the Christian officers and officials on this occasion and distributed bouquets and gifts among all Christian staff members. DIG Muhammad Tariq said that Christmas is a festival of love, brotherhood, and service to humanity.

He expressed pride in the Christian staff, acknowledging their outstanding contributions in various fields towards the service of the country and the nation. He further emphasised that every citizen in Pakistan, regardless of their ethnicity, race, or religion, enjoys equal rights.

