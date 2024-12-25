AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PM, President pay tribute as nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 148th birthday

  • Both leaders extend felicitations to Christians on Christmas Day
BR Web Desk Published December 25, 2024

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to building a Pakistan that reflects Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a democratic, inclusive and prosperous nation.

In their separate messages on Jinnah’s 148th birthday, both leaders paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan.

“Quaid-e-Azam was a leader of rare caliber who believed deeply in unity, justice, and equality. His life continues to inspire countless people as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader. His journey is a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime minister also extended felicitations to Christian brethren in Pakistan and around the world.

“As we celebrate the festivities of Christmas, we should also reflect on its profound message, as taught by Prophet Jesus: the message of peace, brotherhood, and love for all humanity. He preached enduring values such as compassion, kindness, mercy, and wisdom, guiding people toward virtuous living and urging them to seek divine mercy,” he said.

“The Government of Pakistan remains firmly committed to safeguarding the rights of all religious communities and fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding. We will continue to ensure that people of all faiths can practice their beliefs freely and contribute to the collective progress of our nation,” PM Shehbaz added.

President Asif Ali Zardari also renewed the commitment to religious harmony, mutual respect, and protection of minority rights in the country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message on the occasion of Christmas being celebrated today, President Zardari called for ensuring that intolerance and discrimination are discouraged and everyone feels respected and safe in the country.

The president extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world.

“Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their faith and our founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also envisioned a Pakistan where people of all religions could thrive as equal citizens,” he said.

The day dawned with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, Radio Pakistan reported.

A changing of the guard’s ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi during which contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed guard duties.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy Kakul Major General Iftakhar Hassan Chowdhry was the chief guest of the ceremony who reviewed the parade, laid floral wreath and offered fateha.

He also recorded his impressions in the visitors book.

Guard of honour was also presented to the father of the nation on the occasion.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of Sindh cabinet visited Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi and paid tribute to the father of the nation on his 148th birthday anniversary.

