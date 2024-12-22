PCB finalizes UAE as neutral venue for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the neutral venue for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“The PCB has formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the decision,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

The development means India will play all its Champions Trophy matches. including the one against Pakistan, in the UAE.

The final decision regarding the venue was reached following a meeting between PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the chairman of the UAE Cricket Board.

Sheikh Nahyan is currently in Pakistan, and his involvement played a crucial role in finalizing the arrangement.

Earlier this week, the ICC confirmed that India will not travel to the host country Pakistan and will play its matches at a neutral venue.

The move was part of the agreement between PCB and the BCCI, according to which, both nations will play their matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle at a neutral venue, it noted.

The ICC added that the hybrid formula will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).