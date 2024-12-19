India to play Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan: ICC

KARACHI: India will play next year’s Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground after refusing to visit tournament host and arch-rival Pakistan, the International Cricket Council said Thursday following weeks of wrangling.

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed,” said a statement released by the ICC.

The ICC said that the hybrid formula will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

The ICC also confirmed that PCB has been awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

“Cricket Australia will host one of the senior ICC women’s events during the period 2029 to 2031,” it added.

The schedule for the eight-team Champions Trophy, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, will be confirmed soon, it added.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday reiterated that the board was fully prepared to host the ICC Champions Trophy and all preparations are “well on track”.

He made these remarks while presiding over the 76th meeting of the PCB Board of Governors in Islamabad, according to a press release.

Naqvi said that from day one, the cricket board’s focus was to ensure success for Pakistan and cricket.

“The PCB is fully prepared for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, and all preparations are well on track.”

The PCB chief further added that the renovation and upgradation of stadiums would be completed well ahead of the tournament. “Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure the stadiums meet international standards,” he said.

The members of the Governing Board lauded the chairman’s principled stance on the ICC Champions Trophy, according to the press release.

“The people of Pakistan are eager to see international teams playing on our home grounds. Cricket is a sport loved by millions, and we believe it should remain free from politics,” Naqvi said.

The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Board, PCB COO Sameer Ahmed, CFO Javed Murtaza, CEO PSL Salman Naseer, and other relevant officials.