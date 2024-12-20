AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
PCB vows to successfully host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to successfully host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

While addressing the 76th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors (BoGs), Mohsin Naqvi, briefed the Board on matters concerning the tournament and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to successfully hosting the marquee event.

The Governing Board approved the decisions made during its previous meeting and received an update on the progress related to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The members of the Governing Board lauded Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s principled stance on the ICC Champions Trophy, acknowledging his dedication to safeguarding the interests of Pakistan cricket.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi stated, “From day one, our focus has been on ensuring success for Pakistan and cricket. The PCB is fully prepared for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, and all preparations are well on track. Pakistan’s principled stance has been widely appreciated, and we will leave no stone unturned in preserving the prestige of this event.

All participating teams will receive a warm welcome.”

