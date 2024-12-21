AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Tahir Amin Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a Special Committee to review the proposals received by the Finance Division for revision of existing or grant of new allowances to government servants during currency of a financial year.

The Regulations Wing of Finance Division issued a notification according to which Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb would chair the committee.

The committee would review and recommend revision/ grant to the Cabinet at the time of approval of annual budget.

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

Other members of the committee would include Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Member, Secretary, Finance Division, Secretary, Cabinet Division, Secretary, Establishment Division, Secretary, Defence Division (Co-opted Member for Armed Forces), Secretary, Interior Division (Co-opted Member for Civil Armed Forces).

The notification stated that the terms of references (ToRs) of the committee shall be to review the proposals received by Finance Division for revision of existing or grant of new allowances to government servants during currency of a financial year. The committee shall review and recommend revision/ grant to the cabinet at the time of approval of annual budget.

