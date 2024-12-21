AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-21

Interest-free loans for women: P&G Pakistan, Imtiaz Group, and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance sign MoU

Press Release Published 21 Dec, 2024 08:33am

KARACHI: P&G Pakistan, Imtiaz Group - Pakistan’s largest retailer and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance, a leading not-for-profit organization, have joined forces by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to empower women micropreneurs through interest-free loans.

This initiative underscores a shared commitment to nurturing local entrepreneurship and driving economic growth within communities. By offering these interest-free loans, the partnership aims to unleash the potential of women, enabling them to establish thriving businesses that not only enhance their own lives but also contribute positively to their families and society as a whole.

Ovais Ather Yousuf, Chief Executive Officer of P&G Pakistan, stated, "We are dedicated to advancing gender parity by expanding sustainable economic opportunities for women. Our collaboration with Imtiaz Group and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance aims to empower women in marginalized communities and foster their financial independence as entrepreneurs."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

mou Women interest free loans Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance Imtiaz P&G Pakistan women micropreneurs

Comments

200 characters

Interest-free loans for women: P&G Pakistan, Imtiaz Group, and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance sign MoU

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Read more stories