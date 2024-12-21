Interest-free loans for women: P&G Pakistan, Imtiaz Group, and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance sign MoU

KARACHI: P&G Pakistan, Imtiaz Group - Pakistan’s largest retailer and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance, a leading not-for-profit organization, have joined forces by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to empower women micropreneurs through interest-free loans.

This initiative underscores a shared commitment to nurturing local entrepreneurship and driving economic growth within communities. By offering these interest-free loans, the partnership aims to unleash the potential of women, enabling them to establish thriving businesses that not only enhance their own lives but also contribute positively to their families and society as a whole.

Ovais Ather Yousuf, Chief Executive Officer of P&G Pakistan, stated, "We are dedicated to advancing gender parity by expanding sustainable economic opportunities for women. Our collaboration with Imtiaz Group and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance aims to empower women in marginalized communities and foster their financial independence as entrepreneurs."

