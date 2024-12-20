AGL 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.56%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
DFML 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.04%)
DGKC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.87%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.08%)
FFL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (3.63%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.6%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.96%)
NBP 59.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.87%)
PAEL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 190.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.3%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.74%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.1%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.51%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
TREET 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.93%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 11,538 Increased By 154.1 (1.35%)
BR30 35,739 Increased By 527.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 107,844 Increased By 1568.6 (1.48%)
KSE30 33,929 Increased By 576 (1.73%)
JGB yields slide to one-month lows on dovish BOJ signals

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 12:21pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields dropped to the lowest in a month on Friday, a day after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda surprised markets with his very cautious tone on further policy tightening.

The five-year JGB yield dropped as much as 3 basis points (bps) to 0.68% for the first time since Nov. 13.

The 10-year JGB yield dropped as much as 5 bps to 1.03%.

The yield on the newly issued two-year JGB fell as low as 0.555%, the lowest since Nov. 20.

After maintaining policy status quo on Thursday, Ueda said in his news conference that the central bank will require “considerable time” to gauge the trend in wage increases and that “considerable uncertainty” remains around the outlook for the US economy.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

Following those comments, Nomura revised its call for a rate hike in January to the following meeting in March, with analysts saying Ueda “sounded more dovish than we expected”.

Economists at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities said, “We had the impression that a rate hike in January is quite possible, though his comments did not sound very hawkish in contrast to our prior expectations.”

Superlong JGB yields also fell, but by smaller margins.

The 20-year yield declined 3 bps to 1.845%, and the 30-year yield lost 2 bps to 2.25%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were up 0.45 yen at 142.59 yen, as of 0153 GMT.

Bond prices and yields move inversely.

Japanese government bond

