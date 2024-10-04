AGL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Increased By ▲ 8.40 (6.22%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
FCCL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 124.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
HUMNL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
NBP 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
OGDC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.57%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.62%)
PIBTL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PPL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (5.24%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.21%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
TPLP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,781 Increased By 45.4 (0.52%)
BR30 26,604 Increased By 347.7 (1.32%)
KSE100 83,168 Increased By 445.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,558 Increased By 176.3 (0.67%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 12:08pm

SYDNEY: Ten-year Japanese government bonds were sold on Friday and the short-end was headed for its heaviest weekly selloff for nearly two months as traders reckoned Japan’s new prime minister would not get in the way of the central bank raising interest rates.

Ten-year yields rose five basis points to 0.875%, tracking a rise in global yields as a stronger-than-expected US services survey pushed out rate-cut expectations. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Benchmark 10-year futures dropped 17 ticks.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

The rest of the curve was mostly steady, leaving two-year yields up 4.3 bps for the week to 0.366%, and five-year yields up 5.4 bps this week to 0.491%.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, an erstwhile critic of the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary policy easing, made an apparent dovish turn after meeting with BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda this week, saying Japan is not ready for rate hikes.

That set the yen for its sharpest weekly drop in eight years, however, bond traders have looked through the surprising comments, said Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa, especially since Ishiba has called an election for Oct. 27.

“People know that it is more for the upcoming election and I think even he’s not really saying to give up on the rate-hike processes,” Matsuzawa said.

Ishiba is due to make a policy speech at 0500 GMT.

The 20-year yield was flat at 1.651% and the 30-year yield fell two bps to 2.076%.

Japanese government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

Privatisation of PIA: Plan faces slowing momentum on queries by bidders

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices flat as Middle East conflict counters ample supply outlook

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Read more stories