Strong US dollar pushes wheat closer to four-year lows

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, but were set for a 3.5% weekly drop, pressured by a firmer US dollar and strong exports from Russia and Ukraine despite forecasts of tighter supply next year.

EU soft wheat crop to rebound to 11pc next year

Soybean futures were flat and headed for a 2.6% weekly loss after plunging on Thursday to their lowest levels since 2020, with a vast Brazilian harvest expected in the coming months.

Corn inched higher and was almost steady for the week, holding near the 5-1/2-month high reached last week when the US Department of Agriculture lowered its forecast for US end-of-season inventories.

