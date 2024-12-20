AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Markets Print 2024-12-20

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 163,782 tonnes of cargo comprising 64,859 tonnes of import cargo and 98,923 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 98,923 comprised of 63,205 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 35,718 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 64,859 comprised of 31,616 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 26,820 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,943 tonnes of Rice & 4,480 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 04 ships namely Koi, Hmm Tacoma, Kiran Istanbul & Raon Teresa berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 96 ships namely, Addison, Vung Tau Express, GingaSaker, Sc Brilliant, Apl Miami & Puffi Bulker sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

