Pakistan Print 2024-12-20

Sporadic winds may dance across Karachi today

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: Sporadic winds are expected to dance across the metropolis on Friday, as the Met Office predicts cool and dry weather ahead.

Minimum temperature may remain between 12 Celsius and 9 Celsius with humidity at 16-20 percent in the next 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, the city’s mercury levels dipped to 12 Celsius and humidity 23 percent. Maximum temperature remained at 26 Celsius with dry weather.

Tharparker and Umerkot Districts are expected to continue with the prevailing very cold wave as temperature levels may stay below 3-5 Celsius than average. Night time temperatures are likely to continue below normal by 2–4 Celsius in upper and central parts while 2–3 Celsius below average in lower Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

