AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-20

Traders meet Janmohammed: More rice exports to Malaysia under study

Press Release Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: M Bashir Jan mohammed, Chairman, Pakistan-Malaysia Business Council of FPCCI, invited YB Dato Syed Abu Hussin, Member, Parliament of Malaysia, visiting Pakistan, and the delegation of Malaysian Businessmen accompanying him at luncheon meeting at a hotel here on December 16. Besides Directors and prominent Members of Pakistan-Malaysia Business Council, Zubair Motiwala Chief Executive, TDAP, high officials, Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad, Council General of Malaysia in Karachi also attended the event.

A large number of notable industrialists and importers particularly relating to Vanaspati & edible oil industry, rice producers & exporters were present.

Dato Syed Abu Hussin highlighted the Malaysian Government’s commitment under the direction of Malaysian Prime Minister to increase import of agro & food products from Pakistan and his present visit is in context with purchase/export of more rice from Pakistan to Malaysia.

It was very useful interactive meeting with the visiting delegation in which Chairman Bashir Janmohammed discussed in detail the matters of bilateral trade between Malaysia and Pakistan and exchanged views for its promotion.

Bashir, while presenting best compliments to the Consul General extended gratitude for all their support provided to the business community from time to time for promotion of bilateral trade between two brotherly countries.

M Bashir Janmohammed pointed out that “although Malaysia is very important business partner of Pakistan since 70s but Pakistan is continuously facing trade deficit with Malaysia and trade imbalance has touched around one billion dollar in recent years. The main cause is lesser exports from Pakistan to Malaysia, compared to the imports from Malaysia.”

He stressed on the need for diversifying trade product and taking other steps to enhance Pakistan’s export to Malaysia, particularly, export of rice, fruit, vegetables, textile, garments & seafood, medical & surgical goods and other non-traditional products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI traders TDAP Rice exports M Bashir Jan mohammed

Comments

200 characters

Traders meet Janmohammed: More rice exports to Malaysia under study

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories