Traders meet Janmohammed: More rice exports to Malaysia under study

KARACHI: M Bashir Jan mohammed, Chairman, Pakistan-Malaysia Business Council of FPCCI, invited YB Dato Syed Abu Hussin, Member, Parliament of Malaysia, visiting Pakistan, and the delegation of Malaysian Businessmen accompanying him at luncheon meeting at a hotel here on December 16. Besides Directors and prominent Members of Pakistan-Malaysia Business Council, Zubair Motiwala Chief Executive, TDAP, high officials, Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad, Council General of Malaysia in Karachi also attended the event.

A large number of notable industrialists and importers particularly relating to Vanaspati & edible oil industry, rice producers & exporters were present.

Dato Syed Abu Hussin highlighted the Malaysian Government’s commitment under the direction of Malaysian Prime Minister to increase import of agro & food products from Pakistan and his present visit is in context with purchase/export of more rice from Pakistan to Malaysia.

It was very useful interactive meeting with the visiting delegation in which Chairman Bashir Janmohammed discussed in detail the matters of bilateral trade between Malaysia and Pakistan and exchanged views for its promotion.

Bashir, while presenting best compliments to the Consul General extended gratitude for all their support provided to the business community from time to time for promotion of bilateral trade between two brotherly countries.

M Bashir Janmohammed pointed out that “although Malaysia is very important business partner of Pakistan since 70s but Pakistan is continuously facing trade deficit with Malaysia and trade imbalance has touched around one billion dollar in recent years. The main cause is lesser exports from Pakistan to Malaysia, compared to the imports from Malaysia.”

He stressed on the need for diversifying trade product and taking other steps to enhance Pakistan’s export to Malaysia, particularly, export of rice, fruit, vegetables, textile, garments & seafood, medical & surgical goods and other non-traditional products.

