Pakistan

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds a meeting with President of Indonesia H.E Prabowo Subianto,
BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 11:40am

Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with H.E Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo.

During their meeting, the PM congratulated H.E Prabowo on assuming the office of the President.

Both leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the multilateral fora.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that Indonesia was a reliable trade partner of Pakistan, particularly as palm oil supplier, as Pakistan relies on imports to meet its vegetable oil needs,” the statement read.

Indonesia wants to promote trade with Pakistan: CG

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan appreciates Indonesia’s support in achieving Sectoral Partner Status in ASEAN and membership of ASEAN Regional Forum. With Indonesia’s support, Pakistan looks forward to becoming a Full Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, the PM underscored.

“Both the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire in Gaza urging for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian question, with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” PMO said.

The PM had earlier arrived in Cairo on a three-day visit to Egypt to lead the Pakistan delegation at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries

Minister for Public Business Sector of Egypt, Mohamed Shimi along with senior Egyptian and officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Cairo received the Prime Minister upon arrival at the airport.

“At the Summit, the Prime Minister will underline the importance of investing in youth and SMEs for building a strong and inclusive economy; creating jobs; advancing innovation; and promoting local entrepreneurship,” Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

He will express Pakistan’s strong commitment to the ideals of D-8; underscore the importance of fostering partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity; and promoting cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism, added the statement.

The PM will underline Pakistan’s incentives for youth empowerment and financial development.

