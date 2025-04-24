AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘No new canals without consensus’: PM Shehbaz, Bilawal announce CCI meeting to resolve water disputes

  • Deadlock over canal projects to be resolved through constitutional forum as leaders present united front against India's decision to suspend Indus Waters Treaty
BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 08:11pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that the federal government, after consultations with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has “decided against constructing any new canals” until pending water disputes are resolved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI), according to Aaj News.

The premier made the announcement during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasizing that no unilateral decisions would be made on canal projects without provincial consensus.

Law Minister pledges ‘constitutional solution’ to canals dispute with Sindh

“We have agreed to hold a CCI meeting on May 2 to discuss these matters with all stakeholders, including PPP and PML-N leadership,” Shehbaz stated.

Bilawal welcomed the decision, calling it a necessary step to address protesters’ concerns about perceived imbalances in water distribution policies.

“Today’s announcements ensure no canals will be built without agreement. These decisions will be formally ratified in the upcoming CCI meeting,” the PPP leader said.

The PPP chairman also condemned India’s recent actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, vowing to challenge New Delhi’s moves at all forums.

“We stand united with the government in opposing India’s violations and will respond with full force,” Bilawal asserted.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the Senate that the contentious canals issue would be resolved “as per the Constitution and law” through consultations with the Sindh government.

“Nothing will be bulldozed,” he emphasized, signaling a conciliatory approach to the water-sharing dispute.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif have instructed their party personnel to get involved in discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and address the rising water dispute and canals issue.

Kachhi Canal Project Canal project construction of new canals Cholistan canal project Canal dispute

Comments

200 characters

‘No new canals without consensus’: PM Shehbaz, Bilawal announce CCI meeting to resolve water disputes

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

SBP Stability Review’24: banks borrow more; deposit shrinks by over Rs1 trillion

India revokes visas for Pakistanis, suspends new visa service, foreign ministry says

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Pakistan Tobacco Company names new chairman, CEO

Read more stories