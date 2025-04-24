‘No new canals without consensus’: PM Shehbaz, Bilawal announce CCI meeting to resolve water disputes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that the federal government, after consultations with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has “decided against constructing any new canals” until pending water disputes are resolved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI), according to Aaj News.

The premier made the announcement during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasizing that no unilateral decisions would be made on canal projects without provincial consensus.

Law Minister pledges ‘constitutional solution’ to canals dispute with Sindh

“We have agreed to hold a CCI meeting on May 2 to discuss these matters with all stakeholders, including PPP and PML-N leadership,” Shehbaz stated.

Bilawal welcomed the decision, calling it a necessary step to address protesters’ concerns about perceived imbalances in water distribution policies.

“Today’s announcements ensure no canals will be built without agreement. These decisions will be formally ratified in the upcoming CCI meeting,” the PPP leader said.

The PPP chairman also condemned India’s recent actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, vowing to challenge New Delhi’s moves at all forums.

“We stand united with the government in opposing India’s violations and will respond with full force,” Bilawal asserted.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the Senate that the contentious canals issue would be resolved “as per the Constitution and law” through consultations with the Sindh government.

“Nothing will be bulldozed,” he emphasized, signaling a conciliatory approach to the water-sharing dispute.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif have instructed their party personnel to get involved in discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and address the rising water dispute and canals issue.