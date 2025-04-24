AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 07:55pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $367 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.21 billion as of April 18, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.44 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.23 billion.

This took the SBP reserves to a 7-month low as the last time the stockpile clocked in below than this level was in September 2024.

The central bank attributed debt repayments to the decrease in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 18-Apr-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 367 million to US$ 10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $127mn.

