KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed strong selling pressure, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 2,200 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 3:15pm, the KSE-100 was hovering at 115,015.96, down by 2210.18 points or 1.89%.

The KSE-100 had closed at 117,226.15 in the previous session.

A rise in tension between Pakistan and India might have taken its toll on the stock market.

On Wednesday, India stalled key water-sharing treaty named Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, following an attack on tourists that killed 26 men in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)’s Pahalgam area, for which New Delhi blamed Pakistan.

Globally, stocks drifted on Thursday and a rebound in the dollar lost traction as investors tried to sift through the noise from the Trump administration and its fickle stance on tariffs and the Federal Reserve’s leadership.

Just this week, U.S. President Donald Trump has rained attacks on Fed head Jerome Powell, then retracted calls for the chair’s resignation, and left investors none the wiser on the ultimate state of tariffs on China despite many headlines around it.

The Trump administration would look at lowering tariffs on imported Chinese goods pending talks with Beijing, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, after a Wall Street Journal report that the White House is considering cutting its tariffs on Chinese imports.

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later said that such a move would not come unilaterally, echoing comments from White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

This is intra-day update