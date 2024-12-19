PM arrives in Cairo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today arrived in Cairo on a three-day visit to Egypt. Minister for Public Business Sector of Egypt Mohamed Shimi along with senior Egyptian and officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Cairo received the Prime Minister upon arrival at the airport.

The Prime Minister will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries. The theme of the 11th D-8 Summit is “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will underline the importance of investing in youth and SMEs for building a strong and inclusive economy; creating jobs; advancing innovation; and promoting local entrepreneurship.

The Prime Minister will also attend the Special Session of D-8 on the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the Middle East.