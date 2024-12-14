AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-14

Indonesia wants to promote trade with Pakistan: CG

Recorder Report Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 08:11am

KARACHI: Indonesian Acting Consul General Teguh Wiweko is optimistic about the potential for promoting trade between friendly states; Pakistan and Indonesia in the near future.

During his visit at the 10th edition of Beauty, Fitness, and Consumer Health Asia, he lauded the initiatives and endeavors made by a delegate of Indonesian businessmen to visit Karachi to explore the potential of the Pakistani market.

Pakistan and Indonesia should enhance ties with each other to promote bilateral trade between the two countries through frequent interactions; he said and added the expo is a breakthrough to promote greater trade cooperation between the two countries.

Indonesia is famous in Pakistan for its rich variety of palm oil, however, the country is resourceful to offer variety of goods and services to Pakistan, said Wiweko.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of Beauty, Fitness, and Consumer Health Asia, alongside foreign delegates from various countries, Executive Directors Ecommerce Gateway Muhammad Uzair Nizam said the business and economic activities are evolving from traditional sectors to emerging ones, including beauty, fitness, and consumer health, hence these sectors are creating increasing opportunities for investment and employment at both global and local levels.

He added that these sectors are generating millions of jobs across the value chain—from manufacturing and marketing to research and retail—significantly boosting employment rates and contributing to GDP.

“By investing in innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, these industries have the power to drive socio-economic development and improve quality of life worldwide,” he said. He further emphasized that the beauty, fitness, and consumer health sectors generate jobs and business opportunities, particularly for young and female entrepreneurs.

More than 2,000 renowned brands and 350 companies from seven countries, including the USA, China, Korea, Iran, Turkey, and Indonesia, are participating in the expo. The exhibition is expected to attract 40,000 visitors and generate $20 million in revenue through service exports, B2B deals, sponsorships, and tourism-related activities.

The event aims to provide a platform for stakeholders, experts, and consumers in Pakistan's emerging healthcare, fitness, and wellness sectors. It aims to introduce various beauty trends and innovations to the Pakistani audience, enhancing Pakistan's global presence in these industries.

Karachi Trade Bilateral trade Pakistan and Indonesia Teguh Wiweko Indonesian businessmen

