Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 06:13pm

The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires to convey key decisions taken during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, Aaj News reported.

The Indian High Commission was informed that Pakistan has declared the defence, air, and naval attachés stationed in Islamabad as persona non grata, instructing them to leave the country.

Moreover, the Indian envoy was apprised that Pakistan has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India. The decisions, taken at the highest level during the NSC meeting, were communicated to the Indian side in writing.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries, with Islamabad taking a firm diplomatic stance following recent developments.

Earlier today, the National Security Committee rejected the Indian government’s announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, emphasizing that any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s share of water would be considered an “act of war” and met with a full-force response across the entire spectrum of national power.

The NSC made the following observations:

Kashmir remains an unresolved dispute between Pakistan and India, as acknowledged by multiple UN resolutions.

“The continued Indian state oppression, abrogation of statehood, political and demographic gerrymandering, has persistently led to an organic backlash from the people of IIOJK, which perpetuates cycles of violence,” the PMO said.

“India’s systemic persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, has become more pervasive,” it said, adding: “Attempts at forced passage of Waqf Bill is the latest effort to marginalize Muslims across India.”

India must resist the temptation to exploit such tragic incidents to its advantage and take full responsibility for its failure to provide security to the people.

Pakistan has also decided to close the Wagah Border as well suspend “all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan.

Pakistan has also decided to suspend all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect.

