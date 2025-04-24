IMF projects big increase in Pakistan govt expenditure

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a significant increase of 2.2 percent in the government expenditure for Pakistan from 19.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 to 21.6 per cent in 2025.

According to the IMF report, “Fiscal Monitor, Fiscal Policy under Uncertainty,” the government gross debt for Pakistan is projected to increase from 70.1 per cent of GDP in 2024 to 73.6 percent in 2025.

The fund has projected an increase in the net debt for Pakistan from 64.3 percent of the GDP in 2024 to 67.5 percent in 2025.

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

The government revenue is projected at 15.9 percent of GDP for 2025 and 15.2 percent for 2026 against 12.6 percent during the same period of 2024.

The fund has projected government primary balance at 2.1 percent for 2025 against one percent in 2024.

Further the government overall balance is projected at -5.6per cent for 2025 against -6.8per cent in 2024.

According to the report the country’s debt to average maturity in 2025 is estimated at 15.9 percent of GDP. The projected interest rate – growth differential 2025-30 is -1.4 percent while the nonresident holding of general government debt, 2024 is projected at 31.5per cent of total.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025