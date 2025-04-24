AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.49%)
BOP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
CPHL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.92%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.68%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.51%)
HUBC 140.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.21%)
MLCF 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.19%)
OGDC 212.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.99%)
PAEL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
POWER 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.13%)
PRL 31.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.55%)
PTC 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
SEARL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.5%)
SSGC 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.85%)
SYM 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.78%)
TELE 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.56%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TRG 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.84%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,418 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 37,186 Decreased By -457 (-1.21%)
KSE100 116,286 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 35,732 Decreased By -287.7 (-0.8%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-24

IMF projects big increase in Pakistan govt expenditure

Tahir Amin Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 10:38am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a significant increase of 2.2 percent in the government expenditure for Pakistan from 19.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 to 21.6 per cent in 2025.

According to the IMF report, “Fiscal Monitor, Fiscal Policy under Uncertainty,” the government gross debt for Pakistan is projected to increase from 70.1 per cent of GDP in 2024 to 73.6 percent in 2025.

The fund has projected an increase in the net debt for Pakistan from 64.3 percent of the GDP in 2024 to 67.5 percent in 2025.

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

The government revenue is projected at 15.9 percent of GDP for 2025 and 15.2 percent for 2026 against 12.6 percent during the same period of 2024.

The fund has projected government primary balance at 2.1 percent for 2025 against one percent in 2024.

Further the government overall balance is projected at -5.6per cent for 2025 against -6.8per cent in 2024.

According to the report the country’s debt to average maturity in 2025 is estimated at 15.9 percent of GDP. The projected interest rate – growth differential 2025-30 is -1.4 percent while the nonresident holding of general government debt, 2024 is projected at 31.5per cent of total.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF gdp GDP growth govt expenditure

Comments

200 characters

IMF projects big increase in Pakistan govt expenditure

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

World Bank cuts Pakistan growth projection to 2.7%

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

Read more stories