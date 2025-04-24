Pakistan Tobacco Company names new chairman, CEO

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited on Thursday named its new chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), and chief financial officer (CFO) for a term of three years.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

It appointed Nasir Mahmood Khan Khosa as new chairman, Syed Ali Akbar as CEO, and Ahad Khan as the new CFO.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PSX: PAKT) was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1947.

The company is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (Investments) Limited, UK while British American Tobacco p.l.c, UK is the ultimate parent company of PAKT.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes/tobacco.