Seminary registration bill: Wifaq-ul-Madaris decides to launch awareness drive

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan has decided to start a countrywide campaign to create awareness among the masses about their stance on the controversy created on the Seminary Registration Bill.

The management of the Wifaq-ul-Madaris announced this decision here on Wednesday after having in-depth deliberations on the subject over the past few days. The meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Maulana Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani which was specially attended by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), decided to educate the masses during every public gathering including at Friday prayers.

They repeated the stance of the JUI chief by stating that the seminary protection bill was initially introduced by the government, and his party accepted it in principle.

They pointed out that during the 26th Amendment discussions, the bill was revisited, and any changes made to it were introduced by the current government, not his party. “There is no controversial clause left for us in this bill,” Wifaq-ul-Madaris leadership remarked, adding that the government should now move forward with its implementation and not create any hurdle.

The leadership of all the seminaries already expressed concerns regarding the delay in signing the Seminary Registration Bill, emphasising the need for immediate resolution through legal and constitutional means.

They said that on the subject all the Madrassah organisations under the banner of Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Diniyah (ITMD) are united and will take every step necessary for the independence and dignity of the institutions. The meeting was informed that during a recently concluded meeting of ITMD the leadership has detailed discussions on the Seminary Registration Bill.

Maulana Fazl pointed out that during the 26th Amendment discussions, the bill was revisited, and any changes made to it were introduced by the current government, not his party. “There is no controversial clause left for us in this bill,” he remarked, adding that the government should now move forward with its implementation.

The JUI-F chief criticised the sudden objections being raised against the bill, saying, “This bill was presented in the assembly before and has been approved by parliament. The objections now, a month and a half later, are unjustified.”

The JUI-F leader also dismissed suggestions about placing seminaries under the Ministry of Education, saying such ideas were unnecessary after 70 years of existing frameworks. “We are dealing with educated individuals; such excuses will not work,” he remarked.

The JUI chief made it clear that his party seeks a straightforward resolution to the issue. “We want this matter resolved without unnecessary complications, purely through legal and constitutional dialogue. We are not here to create chaos but will stand firm if needed,” he asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024