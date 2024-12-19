16.5m acres target surpassed: Punjab farmers bring 16.7m acres under wheat crop sowing

LAHORE: Farmers in the province have brought 16.7 million acres of land under wheat sowing, surpassing the target of 16.5 million acres set for the season 2024-25.

The agriculture department credited the Chief Minister Punjab’s enhanced wheat cultivation package as the main contributor to achieving the wheat sowing target. The package not only contributed to national food security but also convinced farmers cultivating more wheat to run for 1,000 laser land levelers and 1,000 green tractors to be given free of cost through a draw.

This was disclosed at a significant meeting at Agriculture House Lahore under the chairmanship of the Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The meeting reviewed the progress of key projects, including the Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Package and the ongoing wheat cultivation campaign. Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari and Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo were also present.

So far, 10,000 farmers cultivating over 25 acres have applied for green tractors, while 23,000 farmers cultivating between 12.5 and 25 acres have applied for laser land levelers. The Chief Minister has appreciated the efforts of the Secretary of Agriculture Punjab and his team in achieving the wheat cultivation target.

Under the Kissan Card initiative, farmers were provided with timely agricultural inputs through an interest-free loan scheme, enabling them to escape exploitation by middlemen. Minister Kirmani stated that the scrutiny process for over 500,000 farmers seeking Kissan Cards has been completed. Purchases worth PKR 29 billion have been made through the cards, of which PKR 26 billion was spent on fertilizers. A total of 750,000 Kissan Cards will be distributed as per the Chief Minister’s directives. For complaints regarding the Kissan Card, farmers can contact the Punjab Agriculture Department’s helpline.

Under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Program, 9,383 allocation letters have been issued, and 102 green tractors have been distributed among farmers across different districts. A total of 2,000 tractors will be delivered by December 31, 2024, and the remaining by March 31, 2025.

The Agriculture Minister was briefed on the Solarization of Tube Wells Program, which aims to convert 8,000 electricity- and diesel-operated tube wells to solar systems. So far, 93,000 applications have been received, with 17,000 for electricity-operated and 79,000 for diesel-operated tube wells. Applications can be submitted until December 31, 2024, and district-level quotas have been allocated. Draws will be held in the presence of district administration and elected representatives.

As part of the Smog Control Program, 1,000 super seeders have been provided to farmers, with another 4,000 to be distributed by July 2025 to prevent the burning of paddy stubble. Over 1,200 farmers have already submitted applications for super seeders.

Work on establishing Agri Malls in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan, and Bahawalpur is progressing rapidly, with construction expected to be completed by June 30, 2025. Under the Chief Minister Punjab Agricultural Internship Program, agricultural graduates are being trained to boost olive cultivation. Off-season tomato cultivation targets have also been achieved, and progress continues in establishing registered nurseries for kinnow restoration with PKR 1.5 billion budgets and the Citrus Research Institute in Toba Tek Singh.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo emphasized that the timelines for implementing the Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Package are being strictly followed. The wheat cultivation phase has been completed, with 16.7 million acres under wheat cultivation against a target of 16.5 million acres. Despite challenges, the Punjab Agriculture Department’s field formations and divisional and district administrations played a pivotal role in the campaign’s success.

