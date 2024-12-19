AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Opinion Print 2024-12-19

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Which country started the First Daughter concept?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

“So one US media giant is facing criticism for being duped by a man who claimed to be an inmate of the notorious Damascus prison who was actually a jailer of that prison.”

“Hmmmm.”

“Why the silence?”

“I am disappointed in the Western media’s coverage of conflicts around the world. Presenting the West’s view that Russia’s attack on Ukraine was unprovoked and ignoring the fact that stationing Nato war machinery and troops on Russia’s border with Ukraine is not only seen as an existential threat by Russia, but this was intimated to the West by Russia as early as in 2008. I think; condemning the 7 October Hamas terror attack while maintaining silence on the Israeli war atrocities that are continuing to be committed fourteen months after that event with 45000 dead, and as to who was behind the coup engineered in Syria…”

“Western governments perhaps compelled their media regulatory authorities to issue a notification…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the US Senate has yet to pass the Press Act which is designed to protect the confidentiality of journalists’ sources, material, and devices at the federal level and guard against federal surveillance on journalists…”

“Right, but the need for that is only for domestic reporting – you know Trump is unlikely to sign such an Act after he takes oath…”

“Yeah I know and don’t forget the Russia Television is banned in the West and the Chinese TikTok will probably be banned soon unless it is sold…”

“Why is there a need to ban outlets? I mean education levels are high in the West and surely their people have the capacity to challenge the narrative……”

“Nah, it’s like the Indian government bans the Pakistan government run PTV in India and vice versa.”

“But one can go on u-tube…”

“Now do you know why the VPN is…”

“Gotcha, so what is the way forward?”

“To abandon becoming sanctimonious about other countries banning media outlets because that is showing double standards not only to people outside the Western countries but also within, which explains why governments are a-tumbling…”

“Like ninepins, but no that is not the moral of the story. The moral is for the West to look East; particularly Pakistan, on what laws to legislate to muzzle the press.”

“I am not sure…”

“Hey, which country started the First Daughter concept? Which country persistently talks of electoral rigging? Which…”

“Do you think we can charge some money – I mean foreign direct investment inflow…”

“Shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

