Commissioning ceremony for fourth OPV PNS Yamama held

ISLAMABAD: A grand commissioning ceremony for Pakistan’s fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS Yamama, was held at the Port of Constanta, Romania.

The event was graced by Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi as the chief guest. Rear Admiral Marian Ciobotaru, Deputy Fleet Commander of the Romanian Navy, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Romania, Arshad Jan Pathan, also attended as special guests.

PNS Yamama is a state-of-the-art, multipurpose, and highly agile combat vessel equipped with a Terminal Defence System, advanced electronic warfare capabilities, and robust anti-ship and anti-air warfare systems. It is designed for prolonged multi-mission operations and features compatibility with a multi-role helicopter.

This cutting-edge warship possesses the unique ability to operate effectively on the surface, underwater, and in the air simultaneously. Its addition to the Pakistan Navy fleet is set to enhance operational readiness, bolster Pakistan’s maritime presence in international waters, and strengthen regional maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean.

During the ceremony, Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi praised Damen Shipyards for their professional expertise and their role in delivering advanced technology to the Pakistan Navy.

PNS Yamama joins the fleet as the fourth OPV, following the induction of three Offshore Patrol Vessels—PNS Tabuk, PNS Yarmook, and PNS Haneen. These Yarmook-class ships are also well-suited for search and rescue missions.

With its induction, Pakistan Navy reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding maritime interests and contributing to regional peace and security.

