AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

Commissioning ceremony for fourth OPV PNS Yamama held

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: A grand commissioning ceremony for Pakistan’s fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS Yamama, was held at the Port of Constanta, Romania.

The event was graced by Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi as the chief guest. Rear Admiral Marian Ciobotaru, Deputy Fleet Commander of the Romanian Navy, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Romania, Arshad Jan Pathan, also attended as special guests.

PNS Yamama is a state-of-the-art, multipurpose, and highly agile combat vessel equipped with a Terminal Defence System, advanced electronic warfare capabilities, and robust anti-ship and anti-air warfare systems. It is designed for prolonged multi-mission operations and features compatibility with a multi-role helicopter.

This cutting-edge warship possesses the unique ability to operate effectively on the surface, underwater, and in the air simultaneously. Its addition to the Pakistan Navy fleet is set to enhance operational readiness, bolster Pakistan’s maritime presence in international waters, and strengthen regional maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean.

During the ceremony, Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi praised Damen Shipyards for their professional expertise and their role in delivering advanced technology to the Pakistan Navy.

PNS Yamama joins the fleet as the fourth OPV, following the induction of three Offshore Patrol Vessels—PNS Tabuk, PNS Yarmook, and PNS Haneen. These Yarmook-class ships are also well-suited for search and rescue missions.

With its induction, Pakistan Navy reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding maritime interests and contributing to regional peace and security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OPV PNS Yamama

Comments

200 characters

Commissioning ceremony for fourth OPV PNS Yamama held

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 112pc to $1.129bn YoY

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Purchase of used vessels by PNSC: PPRA declines to give final opinion

Sindh opposes increase in gas prices

Internet shutdown: Govt considering exempting STZs, incubation centres

PM constitutes taskforce on housing sector

PCGA data reveals sharp decline in cotton production

Read more stories