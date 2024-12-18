Mahira talks about potential ‘Heeramandi’ role, being a trailblazer

Actor Mahira Khan shared how she was once considered for a role in Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ – now a global hit on Netflix – during an interview with BBC Asian Network.

Citing political tensions between India and Pakistan as the reason for it never materializing, Mahira highlighted how she met with Bhansali in India including sending audition tapes.

Speaking with host Haroon Rashid, she also responded to questions about being a trailblazer in Pakistani cinema, – being part of Netflix’s first Pakistani production, which she features in along with Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan.

“I really hope this will open doors, we’re all just waiting for that to happen,” said Mahira.

Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

The plot follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student, and Liza, a talented artist, both with troubled pasts, who meet in Italy. There is no release date yet

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he considered Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan for ‘Heeramandi’

Rashid likened the Netflix opportunity as a “small reimbursement for lost opportunities in [her] career,” reflecting on Mahira’s work suffering from 2016 onwards, due to circumstances outside of her control.

Rashid was referring to Mahira’s very first Bollywood production, ‘Raees’ where she became the very first Pakistani actor to feature across Shah Rukh Khan, when political tension prevented her from promoting the film with her costars.

Cultural exchange between the two countries also stopped at that point.

Rashid also highlighted how Bhansali himself has revealed that Mahira, Fawad Khan were once considered for the role, asking her whether such lost opportunities are frustrating.

Earlier this year, in an interview, Bhansali shared how Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji as well as Mahira were on his mind at once point, before the current ensemble cast came about.

“This is a beautiful story actually,” said Mahira. “This happened before I was even an actor, when I was a VJ.”

Potential release of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India great for ‘diplomacy’ and ‘exchange’: Fawad Khan

“15 years ago, Moin Beg – who has written the story – was sitting with Pakistani designer Rizwan Beyg lamenting how they are looking for actors and cannot find the right fit. A friend of mine who was getting fitted there, recommended me, asking whether they’ve seen my work,” recounted Mahira.

“Eventually I found myself in Mumbai, set to meet Bhansali, following the release of ‘Saawariya’, I believe.”

“What a man he is, this creative genius. We spoke at length and that’s when he told me about ‘Heeramandi’, and he was very excited that I could possibly be a part of it.”

‘No boundaries for artists’: Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor says ‘would love to’ work in a Pakistani movie

Eventually, it didn’t work out due to political tension, even though it was already in the works at that time, and was a film initially, Mahira added.

She also cited how she met with him again while she was shooting ‘Raees’ in India.