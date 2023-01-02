Potential release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India great for 'diplomacy' and 'exchange': Fawad Khan

Pakistan actor Fawad Khan said the potential release of blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India would be a good idea as movies and music prove to be "great tools for diplomacy and exchange".

In an interview with CNN's Kristie Lu Stout on Saturday, Khan spoke about the significance of the film being potentially released in India, stating how things are unclear since relations are a bit heated, but it would be great for diplomacy between the two countries.

His statement comes amid reports that the Pakistani movie could likely see a release in India. However, there has been no confirmation as yet.

“It’s a great way and a handshake and I think you know it’s kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another in good times on occasions like Diwali and Eid.“

Khan also spoke of the movie's success as well as how 2022 has been a big year for Pakistani cinema in general.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt', in which Khan played a leading role, is a remake of the 1979 classic 'Maula Jatt'. The remake features Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Gohar Rasheed.

Boasting one of the largest budgets for a Pakistani movie, the film has broken box-office records, with critics and fans praising the acting, direction, cinematography and scale.

On Sunday, director Bilal Lashari posted updated statistics about the film's commercial success on Twitter, stating that the film has now crossed $10 million.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Khan stated how he is just a small part of the success the film industry has seen this year, and said he was happy about the amount of business this film has generated.

He added the movie has pushed boundaries including the style of film-making, hoping it will have a long-term effect on Pakistan cinema.

"I hope it keeps continuing like that. It's been very long since the second coming, for the industry and for it to actually reach so far and wide across the globe."

Khan also spoke about his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with a role in 'Ms. Marvel' for Disney +.

Addressing the topic of partition and the "powerful history lesson about Pakistan" as Lu Stout put it, Khan said:

“On a personal level, I feel it’s always good to be reminded that you know history, where you are coming from ... because it is your identity, you cannot run away from it."

In the limited live-action series, Khan played the role of Hasan, the great-grandfather of lead character Kamala. He appeared in the series alongside fellow Pakistan actor Mehwish Hayat.

Elaborating on the story of partition and its representation in global media, he stated how these historical events between Pakistan and India have not been viewed by the global audience.

“The migration process was very painful, moving across from here to there so representing that, being part of that and history being told."

