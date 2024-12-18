APPMA for cultural exchange among Pak physicians

HYDERABAD: Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) is renowned for fostering professional growth and cultural exchange among Pakistani physicians residing in North America.

Its Winter Meeting 2024 was held at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro on 17th December 2024 to continue this legacy by offering an engaging platform to discuss advancements in medical sciences, explore healthcare challenges, and strengthen global networks. This year’s meeting was further enriched with a visit to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), emphasizing collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of medicine.

The visit to LUMHS was an integral part of the winter meeting itinerary. The visit included scientific sessions open for all faculty and students and mentorship sessions for medical students and graduates. These mentorship sessions are part of LUMHS alumni activities. The session also included meeting with applicants of the US elective programs.

Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, recently signed a MoU with a chain of hospitals under the umbrella of SSM Health, where LUMHS students will get short term placements (electives) in USA SSM Health hospitals free of cost. This is a great opportunity for LUMHS students who are aspiring to do USMLE. The team members of APPNA provided them one to one guidance for the application process.

The purpose of the APPNA members' visit was to strengthen ties between APPNA and LUMHS through collaborative research projects, exchange programs, and faculty development initiatives.

For the Continuing Medical Education program renowned APPNA members conducted lectures on contemporary medical topics. During these interactive sessions students and faculty had the opportunity to engage directly with visiting professionals, gaining insights into global healthcare practices. At the end there was a roundtable discussion focusing on fostering international partnerships and addressing healthcare challenges in the region.

The APPNA Winter Meeting 2024 and the LUMHS visit was not merely a professional gatherings but these events will foster long-term collaborations between North American and Pakistani medical professionals.

While delivering the welcome address, Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that today’s gathering highlights the critical role of continuing Medical education in advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and improving healthcare outcomes, in a rapidly evolving field like medicine, where evidence based guide clinical decision makers, as such programs of medical education serves as backbone for lifelong learning among healthcare professionals.

He added that these sessions today are meticulously designed to address pressing topics such as resilience in medicine, advancement in psychopharmacology, and evidence based trauma care. These are the areas of immense importance as we navigate the increasing challenges of physician burnout, mental health and Universal trauma care guidelines especially within local and global contexts.

Dr. M Siddique Khurram MD, Chairman APPNA YPC, Director of Pathology HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, USA briefed the students regarding Approach to US Residency Match, Dr. Fateh Shehzad Member Board of Trustees Kemcaana USA guided the participants for US Visa advocacy, Dr. Saad Yaseen Assistant Clinical Professor McMaster University Ontario, Vice Chairman APPNA YPC Canada spoke on Meeting with SSM Health Elective applicants.

A scholarship of IOOO US Dollars was announced by the APPNA management for a student of LUMHS on merit basis. A total Number of 20 delegates from APPNA participated in the academic activities at LUMHS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024