South Korea’s FLC tenders to buy up to 69,000 T corn, traders say

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has issued a tender to purchase 52,000 to 69,000 metric tons of corn sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Dec. 17, and arrival in South Korea is sought in one consignment around March 20, 2025.

Shipment is sought between Feb. 5 and March 5 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between Jan. 16 and Feb. 14 if sourced from the US Gulf, between Jan. 11 and Feb. 9 if from South America or between Jan. 21 and Feb. 19 if from South Africa.

Black Sea/European corn was not listed among origins but traders said it could be offered and could be bought if cheapest.

Price offers were sought in both per ton cost and freight (c&f) included and at a premium over the Chicago March corn contract.