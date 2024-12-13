AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 194.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (2.68%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
DCL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.25%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.34%)
DGKC 106.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.05%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
FFBL 93.26 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.73%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
HUBC 122.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.96%)
NBP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.43%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (2.5%)
PAEL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.36%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.96%)
PPL 200.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.44%)
PRL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
SEARL 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.39%)
TELE 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.34%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.47%)
TREET 23.82 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (6.86%)
TRG 61.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
UNITY 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 12,197 Increased By 32 (0.26%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 151.5 (0.4%)
KSE100 114,160 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 35,680 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.06%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn heads for 4th straight weekly gain on falling US stockpiles

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 10:24am

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures edged lower on Friday after disappointing US export data but were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain underpinned by expectations that US supply will tighten.

Chicago corn futures lower

Wheat and soybeans also fell, partly due to a strengthening US dollar making US crops costlier for overseas buyers.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $4.43 a bushel by 0155 GMT but was up 0.8% for the week.

  • CBOT soybeans fell 0.4% to $9.92-1/4 a bushel and were down 0.2% from last Friday’s close.

  • Wheat slipped 0.4% to $5.56-1/2 a bushel and was headed for a 0.1% weekly loss.

  • Corn futures rose to $4.51-1/4 on Wednesday, the highest since June 25, after the US Department of Agriculture raised its projection for US corn exports and cut its estimate for end of season US corn stockpiles to 1.738 billion bushels from 1.938 billion.

  • But USDA weekly export data on Thursday showed net US corn sales at 946,900 metric tons, below analyst forecasts for at least 1.1 million tons, and a stronger dollar could also crimp exports.

  • Some traders were taking profits after the rally to 5-1/2-month highs, analysts said.

  • US soybean sales of 1,173,800 metric tons were also below trade estimates, although the USDA later announced another 334,000 tons of daily sales to undisclosed buyers.

  • The threat of huge South American production hangs over the soybean market, keeping CBOT prices close to four-year lows.

  • Brazilian national crop agency Conab and oilseed crushing group Abiove on Thursday increased their estimates for the country’s 2025 soybean crop, which could reach record levels following improved weather conditions.

  • Conab said Brazil could harvest 166.21 million metric tons and Abiove predicted 168.7 million tons.

  • Ahead of US soybean crush numbers on Monday, analysts said they thought the total crush dipped in November from an all-time high in October but the daily processing rate likely rose to the highest on record.

  • In wheat, Ukrainian agricultural producers’ union UAC said high demand for its wheat exports could increase prices by $20 to $25 per ton in December-January.

  • Saudi Arabia’s state purchasing agency, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), has issued an international tender to buy an estimated 595,000 metric tons of wheat, European traders said.

Wheat Corn soybean

Comments

200 characters

Corn heads for 4th straight weekly gain on falling US stockpiles

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

ODGCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories