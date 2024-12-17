AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
Senate told: Probe launched into attacks on journalists

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced in the upper house of the Parliament to have launched an inquiry into the alleged incidents involving attacks on some media persons “by members of a political party.”

“The law shall take its own course,” Law Minister Azam Tarar informed the Senate on Monday.

He responded to a point of order moved by Jam Saifullah Dharejo from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Taking the floor, Dharejo said that four to five senior journalists were attacked in their homes, harassed and trolled, by members of a political party, in the last two to three days.

The PPP senator did not name anyone but he apparently referred to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) keeping in view that the media persons Dharejo named, mainly included those who openly supported the government and the establishment, and are critical of the PTI policies.

The PPP senator said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui was also attacked by members of that particular political party.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said, “a particular segment” is behind defaming the journalists and state institutions. “This is segment is trying to show the world that there are Gaza-like conditions in Pakistan,” he said

Responding to Siddiqui, PTI’s Saifullah Abro said the television channels were airing only pro-government news. “When you and your family members were attacked, we condemned it— I condemned it despite that the PTI was in power at that time—if what happened to you was wrong back then, then what is going on right now— raids at houses, harassment and all that, it is equally wrong and condemnable,” Abro addressed Siddiqui.

The PTI, Abro said, is being pushed to the wall.

Apart from that, Tarar said that Pakistan is “number one” worldwide in terms of narcotics’ seizures.

Responding to a calling attention notice on “alarming increase in the number of heroin addicts throughout the country and especially in the Islamabad Capital Territory,” moved by Kamran Murtaza from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F), the law minister said, 20 percent of global narcotics’ seizures is contributed by Pakistan. This year, till last month, narcotics up to 132.62 metric tonnes were destroyed by Pakistan, he said, adding that conviction rate in narcotics cases was 85 percent.

The minister said steps are being taken by the government to take on drugs trade in the federal capital, and rehabilitate drug addicts.

Earlier, Murtaza said, the posh sectors of Islamabad had heavy presence of drug addicts who were staying mostly alongside the sewerage nullahs.

Meanwhile, the house prayed for the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar victims in connection with the 10th anniversary of APS Peshawar massacre. The house also prayed for senior PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq who passed away last week.

Allama Nasir Abbas from Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) pointed out quorum that was found to be lacking. The session was adjourned till Thursday.

