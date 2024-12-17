AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
UK likely to ink FTA with Pakistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott hinted that the United Kingdom (UK) may enter into a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan in the future.

She said that the UK has mutual trade with Pakistan worth £4.1 billion, which is outdated and at the lowest ebb that needs to be further boosted.

She was speaking at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) hosted distinguished lecture titled, “Pakistan-UK Relations in a New Era”, on Monday.

Marriott said, “Investors in Pakistan will need to enhance their investments. Currently, 90 per cent of goods exported from Pakistan to the UK benefit from reduced trade tariffs”. Both countries can play pivotal role in enhancing bilateral trade volume which is very low at this point in time.

Responding to queries of the participants, she said that UK may sign FTA with Pakistan in future like India. She said that India is a country of 1.4 billion populations, representing a significant market. She said that the UK and India are negotiating on FTA and both are closer to it. “We have left the European Union, and we have no intention of returning back to the umbrella. However, we maintain close relations with the EU and will continue to work with them,” she added.

Marriott announced that the British foreign secretary may visit Pakistan next year. We want Afghanistan to be a stable country, and we know that Afghanistan’s stability is imperative for Pakistan’s security and stability, she emphasised.

She reaffirmed that Pakistan remains one of the UK’s most strategic partners, with both countries committed to expanding cooperation in a variety of areas, including trade, defense, education, climate change and healthcare.

The high commissioner highlighted the growing military and defense collaboration, with a particular focus on counterterrorism efforts and peacekeeping missions. She commended Pakistan’s significant contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations, stressing the country’s critical role in maintaining peace and stability in conflict-affected regions worldwide. Education was framed as a critical solution to some of Pakistan’s pressing challenges, including the alarming statistic that 26 million children remain out of school.

One of the most urgent issues discussed was the impact of climate change, which poses an existential threat to Pakistan despite the country contributing less than one per cent of global emissions. Marriott outlined the severe risks Pakistan faces from climate-related disasters, including the potential for agricultural disruption and the inhabitability of parts of the country due to rising temperatures.

She emphasised the need for both countries to adopt coordinated strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change, with a focus on adaptation and resilience building.

In her closing remarks, Marriott reinforced the notion that Pakistan and the UK share a common commitment to addressing global challenges, from the situation in Afghanistan to the pressing issue of climate change.

