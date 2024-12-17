1,591 graduates honoured at IoBM’s 27th convocation

KARACHI: A vibrant sense of excitement and boundless ambition illuminated the faces of the 1,591 graduates as they received their degrees during the 27th Convocation of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Saturday.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and future leaders celebrated this significant milestone with enthusiasm, sharing the joyous moment with their proud parents. Among the graduating class, 24 exceptional students were awarded gold medals, while 44 received merit certificates. Degrees were conferred across a diverse range of programs, including BBA, BS, MBA, MS, MPhil, and PhD.

The event was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests, including Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori as the Chief Guest; Dr. Gohar Ejaz, former caretaker Federal Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Production, as the Guest of Honor; and former caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar. The Keynote Speaker was Yasmin Fasih, an IoBM alumna from the first batch (1997), currently serving as the Regional Human Resource Manager for Operations Execution in the Asia-Pacific region at Maersk, Singapore.

