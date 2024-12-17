AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 195.87 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.12%)
BOP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
DCL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
DFML 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
DGKC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.57%)
FCCL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.73%)
FFBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
FFL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
HUBC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (3.24%)
HUMNL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
KEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
KOSM 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
MLCF 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.36%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 231.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.77%)
PAEL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.35%)
PIBTL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 212.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.52%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.92%)
SEARL 115.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.63%)
TELE 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TOMCL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
TPLP 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
TREET 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.79%)
UNITY 35.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.08%)
BR100 12,524 Increased By 177.3 (1.44%)
BR30 39,431 Increased By 331.3 (0.85%)
KSE100 116,366 Increased By 196.7 (0.17%)
KSE30 36,716 Increased By 57.6 (0.16%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

1,591 graduates honoured at IoBM’s 27th convocation

Press Release Published 17 Dec, 2024 08:29am

KARACHI: A vibrant sense of excitement and boundless ambition illuminated the faces of the 1,591 graduates as they received their degrees during the 27th Convocation of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Saturday.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and future leaders celebrated this significant milestone with enthusiasm, sharing the joyous moment with their proud parents. Among the graduating class, 24 exceptional students were awarded gold medals, while 44 received merit certificates. Degrees were conferred across a diverse range of programs, including BBA, BS, MBA, MS, MPhil, and PhD.

The event was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests, including Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori as the Chief Guest; Dr. Gohar Ejaz, former caretaker Federal Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Production, as the Guest of Honor; and former caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar. The Keynote Speaker was Yasmin Fasih, an IoBM alumna from the first batch (1997), currently serving as the Regional Human Resource Manager for Operations Execution in the Asia-Pacific region at Maersk, Singapore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IoBM Institute of Business Management IoBM graduates IoBM convocation

Comments

200 characters

1,591 graduates honoured at IoBM’s 27th convocation

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories