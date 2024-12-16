Bulgaria may meet euro accession criteria soon: EU Commissioner

FRANKFURT: Bulgaria may meet all the conditions for joining the euro zone in the next few months and the European Commission is already in talks with Sofia on the matter, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

Euro zone government bond yields steady but French risk premium rises

“Chances are that within the next few months it (Bulgaria) will be actually meeting all the Maastricht criteria which can set this process in motion,” Dombrovskis told an event in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“We are in very intensive engagement with Bulgarian authorities in this regard.”