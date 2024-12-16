AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Markets

Saudi Arabia buys 804,000 T of wheat in tender, GFSA says

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 01:43pm

HAMBURG: Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday it has purchased 804,000 metric tons of hard wheat in an international tender.

A statement from the GFSA confirmed earlier reports from grain traders that the purchase was well above the 595,000 tons sought in the tender.

The tender sought a series of consignments of 12.5% protein wheat for shipment to the ports of Jeddah, Dammam, Yanbu and Jizan for arrival between February and April 2025.

Prices steady after weak US export data triggers selloff

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia, with the sellers having the option of selecting the origin supplied, GFSA governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

The GFSA said these purchases were made all in dollars a ton cost and freight (C&F) included, with the seller and the port and arrival period in Saudi Arabia:

Jeddah port:

  • 65,000 tons from Ameropa at $269.17 C&F (March 1 - 15)

  • 65,000 tons from Olam at $269.70 C&F (March 1 - 15)

  • 58,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $269.89 C&F (March 1 - 15)

  • 65,000 tons from Olam at $268.70 C&F (March 15 - 31)

Yanbu port:

  • 58,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $266.92 C&F (Feb. 15 - 28)

  • 60,000 tons from Cargill at $268.60 C&F (Feb. 15 - 28)

  • 60,000 tons from Viterra at $268.86 C&F (Feb. 15 - 28)

  • 58,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $268.32 C&F (March 1 - 15)

  • 65,000 tons from OLAM at $268.70 C&F (March 1 - 15)

Dammam (C&F):

  • 65,000 tons from Cargill at $262.52 C&F (Feb. 15 - 28)

  • 65,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $268.14 C&F (Feb. 15 - 28)

  • 65,000 tons from Cargill at $267.30 C&F (March 15 - 31)

Jizan Sea Port (C&F):

  • 55,000 tons from Aston at $280.00 C&F (April 15 - 30)
