AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
AIRLINK 191.49 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.86%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
DCL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 99.12 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (6.11%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
MLCF 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
NBP 71.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.51%)
OGDC 231.60 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (3.88%)
PAEL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.01%)
PIBTL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.41%)
PPL 205.70 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (2.11%)
PRL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.07%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.16%)
TPLP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.54%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.74%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.37%)
UNITY 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (9.5%)
BR100 12,310 Increased By 160 (1.32%)
BR30 38,532 Increased By 439.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 116,185 Increased By 1883.5 (1.65%)
KSE30 36,598 Increased By 792.2 (2.21%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prices steady after weak US export data triggers selloff

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 11:23am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures steadied on Monday after disappointing US export data pushed prices of all three contracts lower at the end of last week.

Paris wheat prices firmer

Fundamentals

  • The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $4.42-1/4 a bushel by 0131 GMT, with CBOT soybeans were up 0.1% at $9.89-1/2 a bushel and wheat traded 0.1% higher to $5.52-3/4 a bushel.

  • After multiple weeks of impressive volumes, US corn and soybean export sales last week were a disappointment.

  • Growing uncertainty over China’s import needs going into next year also weighed on grain and oilseed markets, with China’s statistics bureau saying on Friday that total grain production reached a record of more than 700 million tons in 2024.

  • CBOT corn rose last week to its highest level since June after the US Department of Agriculture cut its estimate for US end-of-season stocks. Higher corn prices helped lift wheat, since both grains are used as animal feed.

  • But profit-taking kicked in by the end of the week, with speculators selling CBOT corn, wheat and soy on Friday, traders said.

  • Despite the USDA cut to US ending stocks, analysts at JPMorgan said their global outlook balances for 2025/26 showed critical lows in world Ex-China wheat and corn inventories, limiting price downside.

  • However, they said in a research note, “US grain, soybean and cotton availability remains comfortable, likely containing the extent of price recovery in the absence of a major improvement in domestic or export demand.”

  • Ukraine’s grain harvest could total around 55 million metric tons in 2024, against the previous estimate of 54 million tons, Ukrainian agriculture minister Vitaliy Koval said on Friday.

  • Russia’s seaborne grain exports rose 39.5% year-on-year in November to 4.8 million metric tons, shipping data from industry sources showed.

Wheat soybean

Comments

200 characters

Prices steady after weak US export data triggers selloff

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Read more stories