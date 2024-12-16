Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs3.05 per litre

Read here for details.

India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in U19 Women’s Asia Cup

Read here for details.

CDWP approves 15 uplift projects worth Rs422.704 billion

Read here for details.

Greece boat tragedy: FO says Crisis Management Unit operational to facilitate Pakistanis

Read here for details.

Ministry refutes report World Bank cancelled Pakistan loan

Read here for details.

President’s objections to seminaries’ bill legal, constitutional: Tarar

Read here for details.