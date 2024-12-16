AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
AIRLINK 195.12 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (2.78%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
DGKC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.95%)
FCCL 37.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
FFBL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.67%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HUBC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
MLCF 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.12%)
OGDC 226.47 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.58%)
PAEL 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.08%)
PIBTL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 205.32 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (1.92%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PTC 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
SEARL 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.88%)
TELE 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 26.49 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.17%)
TRG 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
UNITY 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.79%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,539 Increased By 1237 (1.08%)
KSE30 36,276 Increased By 470.1 (1.31%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 1 and December 15, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 16 Dec, 2024 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs3.05 per litre

Read here for details.

  • India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in U19 Women’s Asia Cup

Read here for details.

  • CDWP approves 15 uplift projects worth Rs422.704 billion

Read here for details.

  • Greece boat tragedy: FO says Crisis Management Unit operational to facilitate Pakistanis

Read here for details.

  • Ministry refutes report World Bank cancelled Pakistan loan

Read here for details.

  • President’s objections to seminaries’ bill legal, constitutional: Tarar

Read here for details.

