India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in U19 Women’s Asia Cup

BR Web Desk Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 05:48pm

India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the Group A match of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 67 for seven in 20 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan top-scoring with a 32-ball 24, hitting four boundaries.

For India, Sonam Yadav bagged four wickets for six runs in four overs.

ACC Men’s, Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup announced

In response, India achieved the target in 7.5 overs losing one wicket in the process.

Left-hand batter G Kamilini top-scored for the side returning undefeated on 44 off 29 balls, which included four fours and three sixes.

Pakistan will now take on Nepal on Monday in their second fixture of the tournament. The match will begin at 2pm local time.

Pakistan vs India U19 Asia Cup

