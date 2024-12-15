CDWP approves 15 uplift projects worth Rs422.704 billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Sunday approved 15 development projects worth of Rs 422.704 billion during its meeting chaired by Minister PDSI and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal.

Out of these, the CDWP forum has approved six projects totalling Rs 17.95 billion, while the forum has recommended nine projects totalling Rs 404.754 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for review, according to a statement from the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Joint Chief Economist (Ops), Members of the Planning Commission, as well as respective Federal Secretaries heads of Provincial and representatives from Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.

The agenda included discussion on projects of Health, Agriculture, Environment, Manpower, Governance, Water Resources, Transport & Communication and Science & Technology

A project titled “Economic Transformation Initiative, Gilgit-Baltistan Planning and Development Department, GoGB (Revised)”, worth Rs. 26,763.880 million, has been referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Proposed to be financed through foreign funding, the programme aims to improve incomes and reduce poverty and malnutrition in rural Gilgit-Baltistan.

Its primary objective is to increase agriculture incomes and employment for at least 100,000 rural households. The initiative focuses on developing 50,000 acres of irrigated land, constructing 400 km of farm-to-market roads, and enhancing the value chain of apricots and potatoes, with scope for more products after a mid-term review. The programme encompasses the entire Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The project “ Sindh Coastal Resilience Project (SCRP)“, worth Rs. 45,792.325 million, was presented and referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Financed through foreign funding, the project aims to build climate resilience, improve livelihoods, and reduce poverty in Sindh’s coastal districts: Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.

It focuses on promoting inclusive livelihoods through:

Climate-smart agriculture and fisheries to enhance productivity and integrate smallholder farmers and fisherfolk into value chains. 2. Improved assets and employment opportunities for disadvantaged groups, including youth, women, and the landless and 3. Community participation to ensure sustainable outcomes.

A project related to Governance sector presented in the meeting namely “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management Program (Technical Assistance) (Revised)” worth Rs. 4713.606 million approved by the CDWP forum. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding.

The meeting approved the “Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center (PCU part)” project, worth Rs. 3110.4 million, under the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination. This phase-2 project aligns with the 5Es Framework to provide specialized healthcare at national and international levels.

While discussing the Project Coordination Unit (PCU), DCPC Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for a dedicated Program Management Unit with technical and administrative expertise to ensure timely completion. To this end, a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established to oversee the project lifecycle, ensuring efficient planning, execution, and adherence to international standards.

The meeting approved the “Social Sector Accelerator (SSA) for Health, Nutrition, Education, Youth & Gender (HNEYG) - Prime Minister’s Youth Internship Programme (Revised)” worth Rs. 7499.804 million after detail discussion. Executed by MoPDSI and financed through PSDP, the program offers 30,000 paid internships to fresh graduates for six months. Interns will receive stipends of PKR 25,000 or PKR 40,000 per month, based on the revised PC-1. Upon completion, participants will be awarded certificates by their host organizations and the Ministry.

The project “Procurement/Manufacture of 820 High-Capacity Bogie Wagons and 230 Passenger Coaches (Revised),” worth Rs. 70,967.944 million, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Financed through PSDP, the project addresses Pakistan Railways’ outdated rolling stock by procuring wagons and passenger coaches to enhance freight and passenger services. This initiative aims to improve service delivery, boost operational efficiency, reduce the national budget burden, and support economic growth by offering fast, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly transportation.

A project related to T&C sector presented namely“ Rehabilitation of Multan-Vehari Road“ worth Rs. 12,886.777 million, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. It involves rehabilitating 93.5 km of the Multan-Vehari Road to a 24ft-wide single carriageway, with partial dualization, passing through key towns like Tibba Sultanpur and Makhdoom Rasheed. Financed through the provincial ADP, the project aims to enhance connectivity in Punjab.

A project releated to T& C sector presented namely “Construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road” the revised project, worth Rs. 32,997.054 million, was referred to ECNEC. It includes constructing a 38.3 km main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2), with interchanges, bridges, flyovers, subways, fencing, toll plazas, and weigh stations. The design adheres to AASHTO highway standards and is financed through the provincial ADP.

A Project related to T& C presented in the meeting namely “Construction of Khawazakhela-Besham Expressway” The revised project, worth Rs. 137,711.391 million, was referred to ECNEC. Financed through PSDP, it includes constructing a 48 km expressway with bridges, tunnels, retaining walls, drainage systems, toll plazas, and roadside facilities to improve regional connectivity and infrastructure.

The “Extension of Klm Start Point to Saggian Road and Main Ravi Bridge (Revised)” project, worth Rs. 12,069.7 million, was referred to ECNEC. Financed through PSDP, it involves modifying one existing interchange, constructing two new interchanges, and adding culverts, subways, drainage, erosion control, and toll plazas. Additional work includes utility shifting, land acquisition, and road furniture.

A project related to T &C sector presented in the meeting namely “Consultancy Services for Design and Construction Supervision of New Air Traffic Control Tower and Fire Station at Jiap Karachi” worth Rs. 465.500 and “Hiring of Consultant for RNP-AR for all-weather flight operations at Skardu, Gilgit and Chitral airports” worth Rs. 832.015 approved by the forum. Both projects are proposed to be financed through CAA own resources.

The “Construction of Mangi Dam and Water Conveyance System (Revised)” project, worth Rs. 18,994.65 million, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Financed through a 50:50 split between Federal PSDP and Provincial ADP, the project involves building a 61m high dam with a reservoir capacity of 36.43 MCM.

Water will be conveyed to Quetta City via a 40km pumping main and 20km gravity main, with treatment at a plant before being distributed through an additional 10km pipeline. The dam is located 60km east of Quetta on the Khost River.

A Sind Government project presented in the meeting namely “Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation (Revised)” worth Rs. 46570.56 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed from Annual Development Plan, Gov. of Sindh.

Another project related to IT sector presented in the meeting namely “Strengthening of MoPDSI in IT” worth Rs. 1334.554 approved by the forum.