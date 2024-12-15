Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs3.05 per litre

The government on Sunday kept the price of petrol unchanged and reduced High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs3.05 per litre for the next fortnight.

For the next 15 days, the prices of petrol and HSD will remain at Rs252.10 per litre, and Rs255.38 per litre, respectively, according to a Finance Division notification.

The price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs3.32, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs2.78 per litre. The two commodities will be sold at Rs161.66 and Rs148.95 per litre, respectively.

The new prices come into effect from December 16, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that High-speed diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel oil could see a decrease of Rs3.97 per litre, while petrol is projected to increase by 81 paise per litre with effect from December 15, 2024.

In the previous fortnightly review, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs3.72, taking the rate to Rs252.10 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was raised by Rs3.29 to Rs258.43 per litre, according to a notification from the Finance Division.