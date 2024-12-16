44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed that despite challenges, his government has outclassed other provinces, saying this is the only province to have achieved the targets assigned by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a 44 percent increase in the revenue collection during the last nine months.

Talking to media here at Chief Minister’s House on Sunday, he stated that in the government of PTI, peace and stability was maintained in the country. However, he criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, accusing it for deteriorating law and order.

Gandapur remarked that when he assumed the office, law and order situation was very poor, adding his government is prioritising to improve it. It is also focusing on strengthening police and Counter-Terrorism Depart-ment (CTD) operations in southern and merged districts.“

KPRA surpasses revenue target by Rs6.77bn

He said that the KP released more development funds in six months than previous governments managed in an entire year. “We’ve decentralised power to improve governance and established the Awami Complaints Portal, resolving 67% of public grievances so far,” he added.

Gandapur mentioned initiatives like the establishment of a specialized mining company for efficient resource management and the construction of a provincial power transmission line to supply electricity from local power plants.

On regional security, he reiterated the need for dialogue with Afghanistan to address cross-border challenges.

Expressing concerns about protests and missing PTI workers, Gandapur said that they have serious concerns about missing workers. He claimed that 68 PTI workers have sustained bullet injuries. “We faced direct gunfire, with injured workers being shot at further when we tried to evacuate them. Despite the violence, we ensured the safe return of 100 Punjab police officials ‘captured’ during protests.”

