AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 194.55 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (2.48%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.28%)
DCL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
DGKC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.95%)
FCCL 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
FFBL 94.65 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.33%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
HUBC 122.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
NBP 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.65%)
OGDC 226.21 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.46%)
PAEL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
PIBTL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
PPL 205.32 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (1.92%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PTC 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
SEARL 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.88%)
TELE 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 26.49 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.17%)
TRG 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
UNITY 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,539 Increased By 1237 (1.08%)
KSE30 36,276 Increased By 470.1 (1.31%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-16

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Recorder Report Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:23am

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed that despite challenges, his government has outclassed other provinces, saying this is the only province to have achieved the targets assigned by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a 44 percent increase in the revenue collection during the last nine months.

Talking to media here at Chief Minister’s House on Sunday, he stated that in the government of PTI, peace and stability was maintained in the country. However, he criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, accusing it for deteriorating law and order.

Gandapur remarked that when he assumed the office, law and order situation was very poor, adding his government is prioritising to improve it. It is also focusing on strengthening police and Counter-Terrorism Depart-ment (CTD) operations in southern and merged districts.“

KPRA surpasses revenue target by Rs6.77bn

He said that the KP released more development funds in six months than previous governments managed in an entire year. “We’ve decentralised power to improve governance and established the Awami Complaints Portal, resolving 67% of public grievances so far,” he added.

Gandapur mentioned initiatives like the establishment of a specialized mining company for efficient resource management and the construction of a provincial power transmission line to supply electricity from local power plants.

On regional security, he reiterated the need for dialogue with Afghanistan to address cross-border challenges.

Expressing concerns about protests and missing PTI workers, Gandapur said that they have serious concerns about missing workers. He claimed that 68 PTI workers have sustained bullet injuries. “We faced direct gunfire, with injured workers being shot at further when we tried to evacuate them. Despite the violence, we ensured the safe return of 100 Punjab police officials ‘captured’ during protests.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy KP Khyber pakhtunkhwa PTI Government KPRA provinces IMF and Pakistan KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur KP revenue collection

Comments

200 characters

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories