Steve Smith hits first Test century in 18 months

BRISBANE: Australia’s Steve Smith scored his first Test century in 18 months after tea on the second day of the third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Despite struggling early in his innings Smith began to look far more comfortable once he passed 50.

Head blazes century as Australia reach 234-3 in third India Test

It was Smith’s 33rd Test century and his first since he scored 110 against England at Lord’s in June 2023.

Smith moves ahead of Steve Waugh on the all-time list of century-makers for Australia, and now sits second behind Ricky Ponting, who scored 41.