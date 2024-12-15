AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Dec 15, 2024
Steve Smith hits first Test century in 18 months

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2024 12:25pm
Australia’s Steve Smith celebrates reaching his century on day two of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 15, 2024. Photo: AFP
BRISBANE: Australia’s Steve Smith scored his first Test century in 18 months after tea on the second day of the third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Despite struggling early in his innings Smith began to look far more comfortable once he passed 50.

Head blazes century as Australia reach 234-3 in third India Test

It was Smith’s 33rd Test century and his first since he scored 110 against England at Lord’s in June 2023.

Smith moves ahead of Steve Waugh on the all-time list of century-makers for Australia, and now sits second behind Ricky Ponting, who scored 41.

